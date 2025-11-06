France and India Forge Ahead in Ethical AI Governance Collaboration
France’s AI Special Envoy praises India’s balancing act in AI governance. Highlighting a shared vision for regulation and innovation, France seeks to deepen collaboration with India in AI ethics and accountability. Upcoming global AI summit in India accentuates bilateral efforts towards advancing AI cooperation.
- Country:
- India
In a nod to India's AI governance approach, France's Special Envoy for Artificial Intelligence, Anne Bouverot, lauded the country's balanced methodology, which echoes France's own efforts to blend innovation with regulation. Bouverot underscored the importance of promoting technological advancement while safeguarding citizens' interests.
During a dialogue with ANI, Bouverot emphasized France's desire to work closely with India on AI ethics and accountability, focusing on mutual learning without dictating policies. Highlighting the shared values in preserving privacy and encouraging startup growth, she pointed to ongoing bilateral engagements following the AI Action Summit in France.
As India gears up to host the AI Impact Summit 2026, a flagship event announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the collaboration between the two nations is set to expand further. Bouverot celebrated the designation of 2026 as the year of French-Indian innovation, forecasting an era of strengthened ties and cooperative advancements in the AI sector.
