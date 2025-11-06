Left Menu

France and India Forge Ahead in Ethical AI Governance Collaboration

France’s AI Special Envoy praises India’s balancing act in AI governance. Highlighting a shared vision for regulation and innovation, France seeks to deepen collaboration with India in AI ethics and accountability. Upcoming global AI summit in India accentuates bilateral efforts towards advancing AI cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 23:16 IST
France and India Forge Ahead in Ethical AI Governance Collaboration
France's Special Envoy for Artificial Intelligence (AI), Anne Bouverot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a nod to India's AI governance approach, France's Special Envoy for Artificial Intelligence, Anne Bouverot, lauded the country's balanced methodology, which echoes France's own efforts to blend innovation with regulation. Bouverot underscored the importance of promoting technological advancement while safeguarding citizens' interests.

During a dialogue with ANI, Bouverot emphasized France's desire to work closely with India on AI ethics and accountability, focusing on mutual learning without dictating policies. Highlighting the shared values in preserving privacy and encouraging startup growth, she pointed to ongoing bilateral engagements following the AI Action Summit in France.

As India gears up to host the AI Impact Summit 2026, a flagship event announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the collaboration between the two nations is set to expand further. Bouverot celebrated the designation of 2026 as the year of French-Indian innovation, forecasting an era of strengthened ties and cooperative advancements in the AI sector.

TRENDING

1
Mali's Shift to Russia: A Security Gamble Gone Awry

Mali's Shift to Russia: A Security Gamble Gone Awry

 France
2
Tragic End: Engineer's Struggle with Stock Market Losses

Tragic End: Engineer's Struggle with Stock Market Losses

 India
3
Kazakhstan Joins Abraham Accords Amid Regional Diplomacy Shifts

Kazakhstan Joins Abraham Accords Amid Regional Diplomacy Shifts

 Global
4
Bihar's Democratic Dilemma: Rahul Gandhi's Vote Theft Allegations

Bihar's Democratic Dilemma: Rahul Gandhi's Vote Theft Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025