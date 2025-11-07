Left Menu

North Korea's Missile Launch Sparks Regional Tensions

North Korea launched a ballistic missile towards the sea off its east coast. The incident prompted alerts from South Korea and Japan, though no damage occurred. The launch follows U.S. sanctions on North Korean cyber operatives. North Korea's missile and nuclear programs are seen as regime deterrents.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
In a move heightening regional tensions, North Korea launched a ballistic missile towards the sea off its east coast, according to officials from both South Korea and Japan. The South Korean military reported the launch of an unidentified missile into the East Sea, with further details yet to be disclosed, as noted by Yonhap.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi confirmed the missile launch, stating it appeared to have landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone. No damage to aircraft or ships has been reported, as per Kyodo news agency's coverage.

This event follows a previous missile activity on October 22, coinciding with major international visits, and comes amidst fresh sanctions imposed by the U.S. The sanctions target North Korean individuals and entities involved in cyber operations funding the regime's nuclear arsenal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

