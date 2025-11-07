Power to the People: Workers Rally Against WAPDA Privatization
Employees of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's electricity distribution firms staged province-wide protests against the federal government's privatization of WAPDA, citing job insecurity and economic instability. Led by union leaders, they argued this move mirrors past failures and urged the government to prioritize public interest over vested ones.
- Pakistan
In a significant act of defiance, workers from all three electricity distribution companies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took to the streets, protesting the federal push to privatise the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA). The province-wide demonstrations, organized by the All Pakistan WAPDA Hydroelectric Workers Union, criticized what they described as an anti-worker, anti-public policy.
The protests drew hundreds of electricity employees demanding action on issues such as the recovery of abducted staff and long-unfilled vacancies. The central protest, at the Peshawar Press Club and led by union figures like Provincial Chairman Haji Muhammad Iqbal, conveyed deep frustration over perceived threats to a crucial national institution.
Union leaders warned against repeating the 'K-Electric model's' alleged failures, citing increased tariffs and layoffs in Karachi. They claimed that privatisation would benefit select interests, leading to inefficiency and corruption within the power sector. Calls were made to halt privatization and instead integrate distribution companies under WAPDA's control.
