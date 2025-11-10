Nepali Congress Leader Highlights Presidential Intervention as Key to Avoiding Refugee Crisis

Nepali Congress leader and former minister Minendra Rijal has praised the decisive actions of Nepal's President for averting a potential refugee crisis during the September Gen-Z protests. Rijal stated that the president's intervention was crucial in preventing Nepal from becoming a 'pariah state,' which could have compelled neighboring countries to deal with the repercussions.

Rijal defended the president's interventions amid the growing unrest, describing them as justified. He argued that while the methods may be debated constitutionally, the spirit of defending and protecting the nation's constitution was evident. He contended that adhering strictly to the letters of the constitution might have exacerbated public discontent.

Addressing the way forward for Nepal, Rijal called for credible elections as a priority to restore stability. He emphasized the government's role as a neutral overseer to ensure free and fair elections, urging the administration to act as referees guaranteeing a level playing field for political parties.

Rijal explained the September 8-9 protests highlighted a profound disenchantment among citizens, which manifested through a combination of anger, desperation, and opportunism. He stressed the critical need for the government to address the divide between those well-off and the underprivileged, suggesting the unrest was a signal of ineffective governance.

Expressing hope for the future, Rijal called for the Congress party to reconnect with citizens, address past mistakes, and propose changes to rebuild trust and ensure democratic order through free and fair elections, thus bringing the nation back to constitutional paths.