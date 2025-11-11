Thailand and Cambodia Clash Over Landmine Allegations, Peace Agreement at Risk
Thailand has accused Cambodia of laying new landmines in a contested border area, causing injury to Thai soldiers and breaching a peace agreement. Cambodia refutes the claim, attributing the mines to remnants from past conflicts. The dispute threatens the KL Peace Accord signed recently amid regional diplomatic tensions.
- Country:
- Thailand
Thailand's military has accused Cambodia of laying new landmines in disputed border territory, leading to injuries among Thai soldiers. According to Thai Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, forensic officials uncovered a fresh explosion pit and additional anti-personnel mines in Si Sa Ket's Kantharalak district.
On Monday, four Thai soldiers were injured by a landmine, with one soldier severely injured, prompting Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to suspend the Thai-Cambodian peace agreement and halt the release of 18 detained Cambodian troops. Thailand condemned the incident, calling it a breach of the recent peace declaration.
Cambodia's defense ministry, however, rejected the allegations, stating the landmines dated back to the civil war era and reiterating its commitment to the Geneva Conventions. The accusation comes amid ongoing tensions, with both countries having signed the KL Peace Accord at the ASEAN summit, witnessed by US President Donald Trump.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thailand
- Cambodia
- border
- landmines
- peace agreement
- Trump
- KL Peace Accord
- ASEAN
- injuries
- conflict
ALSO READ
US and India Near Landmark Trade Deal: Trump Signals Tariff Reductions
Trump Seeks to Overturn Carroll Verdict: Supreme Court Challenge
Rift in the Ranks: Marjorie Taylor Greene Challenges Trump's Foreign Policy Priorities
Trump's Tariff Gamble: National Security vs. Economic Relief
BBC Faces Legal Storm Over Trump's Capitol Speech Edit