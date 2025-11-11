Thailand and Cambodia Clash Over Landmine Allegations, Peace Agreement at Risk

Thailand's military has accused Cambodia of laying new landmines in disputed border territory, leading to injuries among Thai soldiers. According to Thai Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, forensic officials uncovered a fresh explosion pit and additional anti-personnel mines in Si Sa Ket's Kantharalak district.

On Monday, four Thai soldiers were injured by a landmine, with one soldier severely injured, prompting Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to suspend the Thai-Cambodian peace agreement and halt the release of 18 detained Cambodian troops. Thailand condemned the incident, calling it a breach of the recent peace declaration.

Cambodia's defense ministry, however, rejected the allegations, stating the landmines dated back to the civil war era and reiterating its commitment to the Geneva Conventions. The accusation comes amid ongoing tensions, with both countries having signed the KL Peace Accord at the ASEAN summit, witnessed by US President Donald Trump.

