Left Menu

Bhutan Unites in Grief: Special Prayers for Delhi Blast Victims

King Jigme Khesar of Bhutan led prayers for victims of Delhi's deadly explosion, voicing solidarity with India. Prime Minister Modi assured a thorough investigation and justice for the perpetrators. Eight people died in the intense blast near the Red Fort, prompting multi-agency probes and national sympathy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 13:42 IST
Bhutan Unites in Grief: Special Prayers for Delhi Blast Victims
Visuals of Prayer (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bhutan

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck led a poignant ceremony on Tuesday, offering heartfelt prayers for victims of the devastating explosion in Delhi, underscoring Bhutan's solidarity with India. The event, held at Changlimethang in Thimphu, saw thousands of Bhutanese join the King in prayers for those who perished in the November 10 car bomb near Delhi's Red Fort.

This outpouring of sympathy came on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance during his state visit to Bhutan that those behind the bombing would face justice. 'I come here with a heavy heart,' Modi stated, emphasizing his commitment to the bereaved families and vowing that the nation's investigative agencies would unravel the conspiracy.

The explosion, which struck a slow-moving Hyundai i20 near the Red Fort, resulted in eight fatalities and several injuries, prompting authorities to invoke the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated the government's resolve for a swift inquiry, promising that the perpetrators would not escape accountability.

TRENDING

1
Russian Owners to Relinquish Control of Serbian Oil Firm Amid Sanctions

Russian Owners to Relinquish Control of Serbian Oil Firm Amid Sanctions

 Greece
2
Court Blast in Pakistani Capital Leaves Several Injured

Court Blast in Pakistani Capital Leaves Several Injured

 Pakistan
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Red Fort: CM Assures Support

Tragedy Strikes Near Red Fort: CM Assures Support

 India
4
Visa Denial Puts Sumit Nagal's Australian Open Ambitions in Jeopardy

Visa Denial Puts Sumit Nagal's Australian Open Ambitions in Jeopardy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025