Yamaha Unveils Future of Mobility at Japan Show

The Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo featured Yamaha Motor, revealing its innovative projects, including MOTOROiD, AI-enabled motorbikes, hydrogen-powered bikes, and electric vehicles. CEO Motofumi Shitara emphasized Yamaha's commitment to satisfaction, excitement, and harmonization between riders and machines, showcasing the company's 70-year legacy of craftsmanship.

Yamaha unveils next-gen AI Motorcycle at Japan Mobility Show (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo became a platform for Yamaha Motor to showcase its groundbreaking innovations, drawing participation from over 510 companies. Chief Executive Officer Motofumi Shitara highlighted Yamaha's goal of delivering profound satisfaction through their products, a commitment rooted in seven decades of craftsmanship.

At the show, Shitara discussed the MOTOROiD project's developments, which started in 2017 to redefine the relationship between humans and mobility. The 2023 debut of MOTOROiD2 promises a new level of vitality in rider-machine interaction, with the AI-driven MOTOROiD l(lambda) further enhancing this connection by learning intricate rider maneuvers.

Complementing this innovation is Yamaha's hydrogen bike, developed in partnership with Toyota, which is capable of traveling 100 kilometers at a top speed of 90 km/h on a single hydrogen charge. Additionally, Yamaha introduced their EV '3 brothers,' including a pure electric bike, a hybrid, and a plug-in hybrid, each designed to meet future transportation trends with cutting-edge steering and operational precision.

In its push to enrich everyday life, Yamaha also highlighted electric-assist bicycles and adaptable wheelchairs, integrating advanced features for various terrains and urban environments. CEO Shitara affirmed Yamaha's mission to continuously foster enjoyment and excitement, capturing the essence of Yamaha's evolving legacy in the mobility sector.

