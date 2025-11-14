Left Menu

Bangladesh's National Security Adviser to Join Indian Ocean Security Talks Amid Upcoming Elections

Bangladesh's interim government National Security Adviser, Khalilur Rahman, will visit Delhi on November 19 for the Indian Ocean Region National Security Adviser's Conference. The trip coincides with Bangladesh's preparations for the national elections and a significant referendum on constitutional reforms, highlighting regional security cooperation's role in the country's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 12:37 IST
Bangladesh's National Security Adviser to Join Indian Ocean Security Talks Amid Upcoming Elections
Bangladeshi activists wave national flags (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

National Security Adviser (NSA) of Bangladesh's interim government, Khalilur Rahman, is set to travel to Delhi on November 19 to attend the Indian Ocean Region National Security Adviser's Conference, as reported by Bengali daily Prothom Alo.

The conference, known as the Colombo Security Conclave and involving five Indian Ocean countries, will take place in Delhi on November 20. Khalilur Rahman has been invited by India's NSA, Ajit Doval, underscoring the importance of security cooperation in the region.

While details of Rahman's visit remain undisclosed, the event bears considerable significance against the backdrop of Bangladesh's national elections. Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Adviser of the interim government, recently announced the elections and a referendum on the July charter will be held concurrently, aiming to resolve the prolonged political crisis following the 2024 mass uprising and the subsequent ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

TRENDING

1
AIMIM's Strategic Gains in Bihar Assembly Polls

AIMIM's Strategic Gains in Bihar Assembly Polls

 India
2
India: The Right Time for Investment Under Modi's Leadership

India: The Right Time for Investment Under Modi's Leadership

 India
3
Congress Faces Challenges in Bihar Assembly Elections

Congress Faces Challenges in Bihar Assembly Elections

 India
4
Tej Pratap's Political Challenge: Trailing in Mahua

Tej Pratap's Political Challenge: Trailing in Mahua

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025