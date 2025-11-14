Bangladesh's National Security Adviser to Join Indian Ocean Security Talks Amid Upcoming Elections

National Security Adviser (NSA) of Bangladesh's interim government, Khalilur Rahman, is set to travel to Delhi on November 19 to attend the Indian Ocean Region National Security Adviser's Conference, as reported by Bengali daily Prothom Alo.

The conference, known as the Colombo Security Conclave and involving five Indian Ocean countries, will take place in Delhi on November 20. Khalilur Rahman has been invited by India's NSA, Ajit Doval, underscoring the importance of security cooperation in the region.

While details of Rahman's visit remain undisclosed, the event bears considerable significance against the backdrop of Bangladesh's national elections. Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Adviser of the interim government, recently announced the elections and a referendum on the July charter will be held concurrently, aiming to resolve the prolonged political crisis following the 2024 mass uprising and the subsequent ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.