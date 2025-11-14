UNRWA Accuses Israel of Obstructing Aid Operations in Gaza
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) accuses Israel of obstructing aid to Gaza and highlights severe funding shortages. The organization faces operational challenges amidst political tensions and violence, urging international support to sustain its essential services to millions of Palestinians.
The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, has accused Israel of deliberately blocking its operations, limiting crucial aid to Gaza, as reported by Al Jazeera. The agency warns of severe exacerbation of conditions for Palestinians exposed to the harshness of winter without adequate shelter while the conflict persists beyond two years.
UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini addressed the UN General Assembly Fourth Committee, emphasizing the necessity of safeguarding UNRWA's mandate under international law, critical for Palestinians' survival and a viable political solution. He cited international findings and urged Israel to lift restrictions and facilitate the agency's work.
At a UN news conference, Lazzarini spotlighted dire funding shortages, appealing for renewed donor backing to maintain UNRWA operations. Despite operational blocks, UNRWA continues providing vital services with 12,000 staff in Gaza. The US-facilitated ceasefire fell short of promised aid targets, allowing only 150 trucks daily, far from the needed 600.
