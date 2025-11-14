Left Menu

UNRWA Accuses Israel of Obstructing Aid Operations in Gaza

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) accuses Israel of obstructing aid to Gaza and highlights severe funding shortages. The organization faces operational challenges amidst political tensions and violence, urging international support to sustain its essential services to millions of Palestinians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 20:44 IST
UNRWA Accuses Israel of Obstructing Aid Operations in Gaza
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, has accused Israel of deliberately blocking its operations, limiting crucial aid to Gaza, as reported by Al Jazeera. The agency warns of severe exacerbation of conditions for Palestinians exposed to the harshness of winter without adequate shelter while the conflict persists beyond two years.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini addressed the UN General Assembly Fourth Committee, emphasizing the necessity of safeguarding UNRWA's mandate under international law, critical for Palestinians' survival and a viable political solution. He cited international findings and urged Israel to lift restrictions and facilitate the agency's work.

At a UN news conference, Lazzarini spotlighted dire funding shortages, appealing for renewed donor backing to maintain UNRWA operations. Despite operational blocks, UNRWA continues providing vital services with 12,000 staff in Gaza. The US-facilitated ceasefire fell short of promised aid targets, allowing only 150 trucks daily, far from the needed 600.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu's Electoral Roll Revision: Inclusion Efforts Intensify

Tamil Nadu's Electoral Roll Revision: Inclusion Efforts Intensify

 India
2
USPS Seeks Reforms Amid $9 Billion Loss

USPS Seeks Reforms Amid $9 Billion Loss

 Global
3
Romania Takes Diplomatic Stand Against Russian Airspace Breach

Romania Takes Diplomatic Stand Against Russian Airspace Breach

 Romania
4
Nirmala Sitharaman Boosts Financial Inclusion with New Bank Branches in Northeast

Nirmala Sitharaman Boosts Financial Inclusion with New Bank Branches in Nort...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025