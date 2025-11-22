Sun King Illuminates Varanasi: 100 Rooftop Solar Installations Achieved

In a notable advancement for India's rooftop solar initiatives, global clean energy leader Sun King has successfully completed solar installations in over 100 households in Varanasi. This achievement comes as part of their ongoing pilot project for On-Grid Solar Inverter Systems and fervently supports the Government of India's flagship scheme, PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojna.

Sun King, a global force with 17 years of experience and a clientele of over two crore customers worldwide, is redefining solar solutions for Indian homes. By bypassing traditional small EPC intermediaries, Sun King directly engages with homeowners, enhancing efficiency and customer satisfaction. Company representatives emphasize this move's alignment with their innovative spirit and adaptability across Asia and Africa. A special event in Varanasi showcased this journey, featuring discussions with stakeholders including UPNEDA representatives and partner banks, while customers praised transparent processes and superior system performance.

Achieving the milestone in Varanasi signifies both operational growth and Sun King's continued dedication to advancing India's renewable energy ambitions. Sahil Khanna, GM - Sales, Asia, expressed that reaching 100 installations reflects deep trust in Sun King's solutions and aligns with their commitment to supporting the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojna. Actor Rajkummar Rao celebrated this success, highlighting the nationwide acceptance of solar. As Sun King continues its efforts in regions like Balangir, Odisha, the company's engineering prowess and service focus are expected to transform India's rooftop solar landscape significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)