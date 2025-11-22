Left Menu

Sun King Illuminates Varanasi: 100 Rooftop Solar Installations Achieved

Global energy leader Sun King has completed 100 rooftop solar installations in Varanasi under its pilot project supporting India's PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojna, marking a significant milestone in its direct-to-customer strategy and contributing to the nation's renewable energy goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 16:49 IST
Sun King Illuminates Varanasi: 100 Rooftop Solar Installations Achieved
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable advancement for India's rooftop solar initiatives, global clean energy leader Sun King has successfully completed solar installations in over 100 households in Varanasi. This achievement comes as part of their ongoing pilot project for On-Grid Solar Inverter Systems and fervently supports the Government of India's flagship scheme, PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojna.

Sun King, a global force with 17 years of experience and a clientele of over two crore customers worldwide, is redefining solar solutions for Indian homes. By bypassing traditional small EPC intermediaries, Sun King directly engages with homeowners, enhancing efficiency and customer satisfaction. Company representatives emphasize this move's alignment with their innovative spirit and adaptability across Asia and Africa. A special event in Varanasi showcased this journey, featuring discussions with stakeholders including UPNEDA representatives and partner banks, while customers praised transparent processes and superior system performance.

Achieving the milestone in Varanasi signifies both operational growth and Sun King's continued dedication to advancing India's renewable energy ambitions. Sahil Khanna, GM - Sales, Asia, expressed that reaching 100 installations reflects deep trust in Sun King's solutions and aligns with their commitment to supporting the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojna. Actor Rajkummar Rao celebrated this success, highlighting the nationwide acceptance of solar. As Sun King continues its efforts in regions like Balangir, Odisha, the company's engineering prowess and service focus are expected to transform India's rooftop solar landscape significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

 Global
2
Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

 Australia
3
Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

 France
4
G20 Leadership Struggle: U.S. and South Africa at Odds

G20 Leadership Struggle: U.S. and South Africa at Odds

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025