Ethiopian Volcano Awakens: Ash Clouds Disrupt Indian Skies

A recent volcanic eruption in Ethiopia has sent ash clouds sweeping across parts of northern India, affecting aviation operations but leaving local weather and air quality intact. Officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) highlighted that the ash remained in the upper troposphere, primarily disturbing high-altitude flight paths.

The eruption from Hayli Gubbi, a volcano that was dormant for 12,000 years, marked its first recorded activity by sending ash plumes soaring 14 kilometers into the sky. As the Director General of Civil Aviation advised airlines, Air India cancelled several flights citing safety concerns due to the ash cloud.

Aviation disruptions stretched over two days, causing multiple cancellations as carriers recalibrated routes to ensure passenger safety. The geological event has piqued scientific interest due to its rarity, with ongoing monitoring by international volcanic ash advisory centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)