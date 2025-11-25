Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Deadly Bombing Sparks Hostility Between Afghanistan and Pakistan

Amid rising tensions, Pakistani forces are accused of bombing a house in Afghanistan's Khost province, killing nine children and a woman. Pakistan denies targeting civilians as both countries face fragile ceasefire pressures. Previous suicide attacks heighten regional unrest, with each nation trading blame.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 22:31 IST
Representational Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Afghanistan

A devastating bomb attack attributed to Pakistani forces has claimed the lives of nine children and a woman in Afghanistan's Khost province, a move that has escalated tensions between the two nations. Afghan authorities reported the incident, which Pakistan's military has refuted, raising alarms over the maintenance of a fragile ceasefire already on tenuous ground.

According to Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, the strike occurred at midnight in the Gurbuz district, decimating the home of local civilian Waliat Khan. In a social media post, Mujahid lamented the loss of five boys, four girls, and one woman, also implicating other airstrikes in the Kunar and Paktika provinces that left at least four civilians injured.

The incident follows closely behind a recent suicide attack on the Pakistan paramilitary's Federal Constabulary headquarters in Peshawar, claimed by the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar faction of the Pakistan Taliban. With Pakistani spokespeople denying the attack on Afghan soil and pointing fingers at Afghan-based operations for violence in Islamabad, regional tensions show no signs of abating.

(With inputs from agencies.)

