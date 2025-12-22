Left Menu

Epstein Files Scrutiny: DOJ Clarifies Redactions

The U.S. Department of Justice has clarified that recent redactions in Jeffrey Epstein-related documents are solely to protect victims, not politicians. This comes after reports that some files, including one featuring President Trump, were removed from the DOJ website. The release follows the unsealing of Epstein's grand jury materials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 10:41 IST
Representative Image (Photo/@TheJusticeDept). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States Department of Justice recently found itself under scrutiny following reports that at least 16 Jeffrey Epstein documents had been removed from their public website. CNN reported that among the removed files was a photograph of U.S. President Donald Trump, adding fuel to the public's curiosity.

Other removed documents reportedly contained explicit artwork and mundane items such as mail slots filled with envelopes and a notebook page listing names and apartment numbers. On Saturday, the DOJ clarified that these redactions aim solely to protect victims, ensuring that no politicians' names are shielded unless they are victims themselves.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche underscored the point, stating that the redactions comply with legal requirements and confirming that no political figures' names are being withheld. This reassured public concern following federal judges' approval to release grand jury materials related to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Despite initial speculations, U.S. President Trump's name appears infrequently in the document cache, according to a New York Times review.

(With inputs from agencies.)

