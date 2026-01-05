Left Menu

China Condemns U.S. Actions in Venezuela, Asserts Global Sovereignty

China has vehemently opposed the United States' seizure of former Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, criticizing the unilateral actions of the U.S. and warning against international policing. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi affirmed China's commitment to global peace and collaboration in upholding international laws and sovereignty through dialogue and cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 10:35 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 10:35 IST
China Condemns U.S. Actions in Venezuela, Asserts Global Sovereignty
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

In a striking rebuke to the United States, China has denounced the forceful apprehension of deposed Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro by U.S. forces, labeling the move as unilateral bullying. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during talks in Beijing with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, voiced strong opposition to any nation's assumption of the roles of world police or international judge.

Wang highlighted the increasingly volatile global situation, where unilateral coercion is becoming more pervasive. Emphasizing China's stance, he underscored the need for protecting each nation's sovereignty under international law, signaling China's commitment to working with global partners, including Pakistan, to support the United Nations Charter and global peace.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has issued stern warnings following Maduro's capture, with President Donald Trump demanding full access to Venezuela's resources. Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez faces pressure from the U.S. to comply, with Trump hinting at consequences surpassing those faced by Maduro. Maduro is due for a court appearance, highlighting ongoing international tensions.

TRENDING

1
India Unveils Groundbreaking Osteoporosis Guidelines 2025

India Unveils Groundbreaking Osteoporosis Guidelines 2025

 India
2
Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals: Wrestling Franchise Revives Legacy in PWL's Return

Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals: Wrestling Franchise Revives Legacy in PWL's Retur...

 India
3
Snowfall in Leh Grounds Flights, Transforms Region into Winter Wonderland

Snowfall in Leh Grounds Flights, Transforms Region into Winter Wonderland

 India
4
Nepal Women's Cricket Team Gears Up for Historic ICC T20 Global Qualifiers

Nepal Women's Cricket Team Gears Up for Historic ICC T20 Global Qualifiers

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agroforestry as a Nature-Based Solution for Climate Resilience and Food Security

Measuring Jobs Beyond Employment: How Task-Based Data Reveals the Future of Work

Cash-Based Support for Sexual and Reproductive Health When Crises Disrupt Health Systems

The Cost of Healthy Eating in India and Why Millions Still Cannot Afford Nutritious Diets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026