In a striking rebuke to the United States, China has denounced the forceful apprehension of deposed Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro by U.S. forces, labeling the move as unilateral bullying. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during talks in Beijing with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, voiced strong opposition to any nation's assumption of the roles of world police or international judge.

Wang highlighted the increasingly volatile global situation, where unilateral coercion is becoming more pervasive. Emphasizing China's stance, he underscored the need for protecting each nation's sovereignty under international law, signaling China's commitment to working with global partners, including Pakistan, to support the United Nations Charter and global peace.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has issued stern warnings following Maduro's capture, with President Donald Trump demanding full access to Venezuela's resources. Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez faces pressure from the U.S. to comply, with Trump hinting at consequences surpassing those faced by Maduro. Maduro is due for a court appearance, highlighting ongoing international tensions.