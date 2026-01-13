US Accelerates AI Strategy for Military Superiority

In a significant move to bolster America's military capabilities, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced a comprehensive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Acceleration Strategy. Speaking at the Arsenal of Freedom Tour in Fort Worth, Texas, Hegseth emphasized the initiative's importance in maintaining US military superiority in AI, a directive backed by President Donald Trump.

Highlighting the urgency, Hegseth stated, "The War Department's mission is clear—ensuring America's military AI dominance is paramount to safeguarding national security and citizens from adversarial threats." He declared the aim for an AI-first warfighting force, which would span every operational level, from the Pentagon's back offices to the tactical frontlines.

This shift in strategy signifies a departure from prior approaches, emphasizing innovation and speed as key elements in modern warfare. The strategy includes major investments in AI infrastructure and talent recruitment, all designed to embed cutting-edge technology rapidly and ensure the US remains the leading AI-enabled fighting force globally.