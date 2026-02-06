Baloch Leader Invites Global Observers to Unveil Balochistan Realities

Amid escalating tensions in Balochistan, Baloch leader Mir Yar Baloch has issued an open invitation to international bodies, including the United Nations Security Council, the European Parliament, and global media, to visit the region. He claims this initiative will expose the alleged realities that Pakistan is concealing about local conditions.

Mir Yar Baloch promises full security to visiting delegations, pledging cooperation from Baloch representatives and local authorities. He asserts that guests will be guided to areas such as mass graves for gathering DNA evidence and visited sites that allegedly showcase exploitation of the Baloch people, like gas and gold fields and coal mines.

The Baloch leader criticizes Pakistan for allegedly branding Balochistan as a terrorist entity and uses this call for international witness as a strategy to challenge Pakistan's narrative. He appeals to global leaders to hear directly from Baloch representatives about the region's challenges and support what he labels as a movement against state and military oppression.

(With inputs from agencies.)