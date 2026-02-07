Left Menu

India Bolsters Global Supply Chain Role, Joins Pax Silica Initiative

US Under Secretary Jacob Helberg emphasizes India's potential to rival China's dominance in global supply chains. India joins the Pax Silica initiative, underscoring its strategic importance. Planned cooperation in critical minerals with the US signals deeper bilateral ties and India's evolving role in global economic landscapes.

Updated: 07-02-2026 10:28 IST
India Bolsters Global Supply Chain Role, Joins Pax Silica Initiative
US Under Secretary Jacob Helberg (File Photo/@EconAtState). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

During a recent conference, US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg highlighted India's rising prominence in global supply chains. He noted New Delhi's unique capability to challenge China's scale, particularly in terms of human capital.

Helberg confirmed India's invitation to the Pax Silica initiative, acknowledging India as a formidable player capable of competing with China's vast pool of technically skilled talent. He clarified that India's initial exclusion from the group was not intentional, adding that engagement progressed swiftly after the initiative's December inception.

Helberg plans to visit India for a significant agreement, marking an advance in US-India collaboration within the critical minerals sector. He emphasized the patience required for coordination between two major nations but affirmed the strategic value of their partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

