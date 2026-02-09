Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India and Seychelles Forge a New Path with SESEL Joint Vision

India and Seychelles have solidified their partnership with the adoption of the SESEL Joint Vision, focusing on sustainability, growth, and security. During Seychelles President Patrick Herminie's visit, both nations signed pivotal MoUs spanning health, maritime cooperation, and more, complemented by India’s USD 175 million Special Economic Package for Seychelles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 17:08 IST
Seychelles President Patrick Herminie and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/X@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India and Seychelles have reinforced their partnership by adopting the SESEL Joint Vision, aimed at fostering sustainability, economic growth, and security. The agreement was formalized during the state visit of Seychelles' President Patrick Herminie to India, at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reports that bilateral discussions were extensive, covering the gamut of shared interests between the nations. Prime Minister Modi acknowledged President Herminie's recent electoral success and highlighted the historic and democratic ties binding the two maritime neighbors.

The visit coincided with the golden jubilee of Seychelles' independence and diplomatic relations with India. Significant agreements were signed, encompassing areas like health, digital transformation, and maritime cooperation. India announced an economic package totaling USD 175 million for public housing and maritime security, alongside gifts such as patrol ships and ambulances.

