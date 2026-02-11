Supreme Court Entrusts Lawyer with Imran Khan's Jail Review

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawyer Salman Safdar met PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala jail, following a Supreme Court directive appointing him as amicus curiae to review Khan's living conditions. On Tuesday, Safdar conducted a nearly three-hour visit as permitted by the apex court earlier that day.

Speaking to media outside the jail, Safdar confirmed Khan's health appeared satisfactory but withheld further details pending the submission of his report to the court. This appointment came after a prior request by PTI senior leader Latif Khosa to meet Khan was denied by the Chief Justice's bench, who insisted on hearing the opposition's stance first.

The Supreme Court, dissatisfied with previous reports of Khan's conditions, directed Safdar to submit his findings by Wednesday. The escalating legal processes highlight continuing disputes over Khan's treatment in custody, underscored by PTI's allegations of procedural rights violations during his imprisonment.

(With inputs from agencies.)