Left Menu

Supreme Court Entrusts Lawyer with Imran Khan's Jail Review

In a Supreme Court-appointed role, PTI lawyer Salman Safdar visited Imran Khan at Adiala jail to evaluate his conditions following concerns about his treatment. Safdar's findings, to be reported back to the court, align with procedural developments amid ongoing legal narratives concerning Khan's incarceration and rights as a prisoner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 11:10 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 11:10 IST
Supreme Court Entrusts Lawyer with Imran Khan's Jail Review
PTI founder and former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawyer Salman Safdar met PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala jail, following a Supreme Court directive appointing him as amicus curiae to review Khan's living conditions. On Tuesday, Safdar conducted a nearly three-hour visit as permitted by the apex court earlier that day.

Speaking to media outside the jail, Safdar confirmed Khan's health appeared satisfactory but withheld further details pending the submission of his report to the court. This appointment came after a prior request by PTI senior leader Latif Khosa to meet Khan was denied by the Chief Justice's bench, who insisted on hearing the opposition's stance first.

The Supreme Court, dissatisfied with previous reports of Khan's conditions, directed Safdar to submit his findings by Wednesday. The escalating legal processes highlight continuing disputes over Khan's treatment in custody, underscored by PTI's allegations of procedural rights violations during his imprisonment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Sparks Controversy Over Unpublished Army Chief Memoir

Rahul Gandhi Sparks Controversy Over Unpublished Army Chief Memoir

 India
2
BHEL's Shares Slip: Government's Disinvestment Plan in Action

BHEL's Shares Slip: Government's Disinvestment Plan in Action

 India
3
US Concerns Over China's Influence in South Asia and Bangladesh's Defense Choices

US Concerns Over China's Influence in South Asia and Bangladesh's Defense Ch...

 Global
4
BPTP Capital City: Pioneering the Future of Commercial Real Estate

BPTP Capital City: Pioneering the Future of Commercial Real Estate

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026