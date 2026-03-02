Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, smoke was seen rising over a Kuwait neighborhood housing the US Embassy. Ayman Moawad, an Egyptian resident, described the scene to The Associated Press.

The situation unfolded following an Iranian attack on Monday, targeting the small Mideast nation. The US had urged citizens to avoid the embassy amid rising hostilities.

As Iran launched a counteroffensive, the US and Israel struck back, affecting various regions. The tense scenario has drawn international attention, with possible broader implications.