US Intensifies Strikes on Iran Amid Rising West Asia Tensions

As the conflict in West Asia reaches its 11th day, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced a significant escalation in military operations against Iran. In a Pentagon briefing, Hegseth declared the day would witness the most intense strikes, employing more fighter jets and bombers than before.

Hegseth emphasized that the US military is committed to achieving its objectives, with operations progressing at Washington's discretion. While Iran's missile response has reportedly diminished, Hegseth reiterated the US's determination to secure a definitive victory.

The Secretary assured that the current strategy differs from past prolonged engagements, highlighting the US's air dominance and refined intelligence under President Donald Trump, amid heightened tensions following pivotal attacks on Iran and its leader.

