Left Menu

US Intensifies Strikes on Iran Amid Rising West Asia Tensions

The US military, under Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, escalated strikes in Iran on the conflict's 11th day, signaling increased operations against the Islamic Regime. Despite Iran's reduced missile response, the US maintains air dominance, continuing its campaign with refined intelligence, aiming for decisive victory on its own timeline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-03-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 18:46 IST
US Intensifies Strikes on Iran Amid Rising West Asia Tensions
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. (Photo/YoutubeDepartment of War). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

As the conflict in West Asia reaches its 11th day, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced a significant escalation in military operations against Iran. In a Pentagon briefing, Hegseth declared the day would witness the most intense strikes, employing more fighter jets and bombers than before.

Hegseth emphasized that the US military is committed to achieving its objectives, with operations progressing at Washington's discretion. While Iran's missile response has reportedly diminished, Hegseth reiterated the US's determination to secure a definitive victory.

The Secretary assured that the current strategy differs from past prolonged engagements, highlighting the US's air dominance and refined intelligence under President Donald Trump, amid heightened tensions following pivotal attacks on Iran and its leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Urges Israel to Cease Targeting Iran's Energy Network

US Urges Israel to Cease Targeting Iran's Energy Network

 Global
2
Air India Navigates Middle East Skies Amid Conflict

Air India Navigates Middle East Skies Amid Conflict

 India
3
Allegations of Rape Rock Sonbhadra: Father Accused by Daughter

Allegations of Rape Rock Sonbhadra: Father Accused by Daughter

 India
4
Israel's Strategic Conflict: Coordination, Timeline, and International Diplomacy

Israel's Strategic Conflict: Coordination, Timeline, and International Diplo...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026