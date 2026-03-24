India's Grassroots Initiatives Shine at UNHRC Session

In a significant session at the 61st United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Hansraj Singh of Sambhali Trust emphasized India's burgeoning role in human rights advocacy through grassroots initiatives. Delivering a focused oral statement, Singh praised the Universal Periodic Review as an essential platform for fostering international dialogue and cooperation.

Singh spotlighted India's increasing dedication to education, women's empowerment, and skill development at the community level. He highlighted that grassroots efforts, especially in vocational training and empowering women, are not just creating sustainable livelihoods but also ensuring profound social change. Drawing from Sambhali Trust's contributions, Singh illustrated how India's community models effectively transform global human rights commitments into real-world action.

These efforts, Singh asserted, are crucial in constructing inclusive societies, enhancing access to education, dignity, and economic independence. He advocated for stronger alliances between governments and civil societies, alongside enhanced sharing of knowledge and capacity building, to boost the worldwide impact of human rights initiatives. Reiterating Sambhali Trust's dedication, Singh affirmed that India stands as an exemplar of grassroots-led global progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)