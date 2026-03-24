Left Menu

India's Strategic Drive Amid West Asia Energy Crunch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's proactive measures to secure energy resources due to the West Asia conflict. He highlighted efforts to procure gas and oil globally and increase strategic reserves. Modi also called for peace and dialogue in West Asia to prevent prolonged global consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 14:26 IST
India's Strategic Drive Amid West Asia Energy Crunch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed concerns over the global energy crisis stemming from the conflict in West Asia, stating that India is actively seeking to procure gas and crude oil from all available international sources. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, he emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring energy security.

Modi underscored the need for dialogue and diplomacy to ensure peace in West Asia, stressing that India advocates for the de-escalation of the conflict and aims to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. He warned that an extended crisis could lead to serious global repercussions.

The Prime Minister highlighted India's efforts, including the establishment of significant strategic oil reserves over the past decade, and announced plans for a substantial shipbuilding project to strengthen the nation's energy security infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

Bias in AI isn’t a flaw but a system of control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026