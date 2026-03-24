India's Strategic Drive Amid West Asia Energy Crunch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed concerns over the global energy crisis stemming from the conflict in West Asia, stating that India is actively seeking to procure gas and crude oil from all available international sources. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, he emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring energy security.

Modi underscored the need for dialogue and diplomacy to ensure peace in West Asia, stressing that India advocates for the de-escalation of the conflict and aims to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. He warned that an extended crisis could lead to serious global repercussions.

The Prime Minister highlighted India's efforts, including the establishment of significant strategic oil reserves over the past decade, and announced plans for a substantial shipbuilding project to strengthen the nation's energy security infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)