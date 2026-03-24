Sobot Wins 2025 Partner Recognition Award at Meta Partner Summit

Sobot recently clinched the 2025 Partner Recognition Award at the Meta Partner Summit 2026. The summit offered a platform for Sobot to share insights on its business practices using Meta products such as WhatsApp and Messenger, focusing on enhancing collaboration with Meta. A key aspect of this collaboration is the integration of WhatsApp, a globally prevalent messaging platform, which is at the heart of Sobot's operations.

With over 3 billion active users globally, WhatsApp's potential for business solutions is vast. Sobot, as an official WhatsApp Business Solution Provider authorized by Meta, stands out with features that support both marketing and customer service management on a united platform. Sobot's extensive client interaction tools, including live chat and an AI Agent, have made significant contributions to its recognition at the summit.

Moreover, Sobot provides operational support, ensuring smooth deployment and functioning for enterprises. By crafting scenario-based solutions tailored to industries, like integrating WhatsApp into delivery and gaming apps, Sobot has significantly improved communication efficiency and customer engagement. This approach has yielded substantial results, as seen with companies like J&T Express, reflecting Sobot's ongoing commitment to advancing WhatsApp business interactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)