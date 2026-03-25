UK and India: Emerging AI Superpowers Uniting for Tech Innovation

In a recent statement, former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak declared that India and the United Kingdom have risen as global 'AI superpowers'. Speaking at an AI-focused event organized by the Indian High Commission in London, Sunak referenced the highly regarded Stanford AI Index, which ranks India ahead of the UK in the global AI hierarchy. He humorously noted, despite India's recent advancement, the UK still leads in the ICC Test cricket rankings.

Highlighting a shared vision for AI governance, Sunak pointed out that both countries advocate for innovation-friendly policies instead of stringent regulations. He remarked on the mutual understanding with India, diverging from the EU's and the US's approaches. Sunak stated, 'Our countries reflect a principles-first, pragmatic approach towards AI, uniting even in a polarised world.'

Sunak also underlined the critical need for collaboration to ensure the safe evolution of emerging technologies. He cited the establishment of India's AI Security Institute last year and called for closer ties with its UK counterpart. This collaboration as part of the UK-India Technology Security Initiative, he described, exemplifies 21st-century security cooperation on technological forefronts.

India's High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, also noted India's burgeoning status as a major AI player, emphasizing the vast potential for cooperation with the UK. Speaking at the same event, Doraiswami highlighted India's increasing competence in AI, noting the sector's tremendous opportunities for leveraging mutually deployed capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)