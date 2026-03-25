Tea Garden Workers: Decisive Voter Bloc in Assam's High-Stakes Election

In the heart of Assam's bustling election season, tea garden workers, representing one of the state's largest voting blocs, stand as a decisive force. Their demands for better wages and essential services have gained prominence, especially in Upper Assam's tea-growing regions.

Workers like Deepanjali Manki highlight their struggles with existing daily wages of Rs 250, insufficient against rising costs, as they toil under harsh conditions. The call for wage adjustments to counteract inflation is echoed by long-time workers like Arti, stressing the disparity between income and living expenses.

As polling approaches on April 9, the unresolved concerns of this community are pivotal. Political entities, including the BJP-led NDA and Congress, vie for influence over these voters, while addressing infrastructure and facility inadequacies. The election outcome will hinge on these critical issues when votes are counted on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)