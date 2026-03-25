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Balochistan Extends Closure of Educational Institutions and Suspends Mobile Internet Amid Security Concerns

The Balochistan government has extended the suspension of academic activities and imposed mobile internet outages in key cities until March 31, citing security concerns. Educational institutions remain closed, and internet services are disrupted as precautionary measures amid heightened security, sparking criticism from political and social groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 12:51 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 12:51 IST
Balochistan Extends Closure of Educational Institutions and Suspends Mobile Internet Amid Security Concerns
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant security-driven decision, the Balochistan government has announced the extension of closures for educational institutions until March 31. This move, reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP), affects all public and private educational centers, including schools, colleges, and universities.

The action follows an earlier directive from March 9 for halting educational activities, with officials emphasizing it as a necessity for safeguarding students and staff due to the prevailing security climate. The notification strictly prohibits any academic or extracurricular engagements, with enforcement measures stated against any breaches, TBP reported.

Simultaneously, mobile internet services have been suspended in several cities, such as Quetta and Mastung, with the interior ministry attributing this to similar security issues without specifying when services will resume. The suspension has received backlash from political and social factions, who express concerns over its impact on daily life and communication, especially around the heightened security preparations for March 23. The situation underscores the ongoing security challenges in Balochistan, with little independent oversight possible due to restricted access and limited official transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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