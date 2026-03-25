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Knife Incident at Chinese Embassy in Tokyo

China has called on Tokyo to enforce strict legal measures against an individual who illegally entered the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo. The suspect, armed with a knife, was apprehended and handed over to police. The Chinese embassy is working closely with Japanese authorities on the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 25-03-2026 12:53 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 12:53 IST
Knife Incident at Chinese Embassy in Tokyo
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  • China

China's Foreign Ministry has urged the Japanese government to take strong legal action against an individual who broke into the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The intruder, who was armed with a 7.1-inch knife, was detained and handed over to police, according to Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian during a press briefing. Lin confirmed that the Chinese Embassy is actively cooperating with Japanese police in investigating the incident.

The call for stringent measures highlights China's demand for security assurances for its diplomatic premises in Tokyo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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