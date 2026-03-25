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ED Tightens Grip: Dubai Assets Linked to Mahadev App Worth Rs 1,700 Crore Attached in Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 1,700 crore in Dubai linked to Mahadev App promoter Sourabh Chandrakar. The assets, including properties in Burj Khalifa, are part of a money laundering probe involving high-ranking officials. India seeks extradition of Chandrakar, believed to be in the UAE, and alleged co-promoter Ravi Uppal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:12 IST
ED Tightens Grip: Dubai Assets Linked to Mahadev App Worth Rs 1,700 Crore Attached in Money Laundering Probe
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its money laundering probe by attaching properties worth Rs 1,700 crore in Dubai linked to the Mahadev App promoter, Sourabh Chandrakar. This development comes amid allegations involving high-ranking politicians and bureaucrats in Chhattisgarh.

The attached assets include high-value villas in Dubai Hills Estate and prestigious apartments in Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building. The properties, linked to a web of associates, are believed to have been acquired through illegal betting operations under the Mahadev App franchise.

Efforts to extradite Chandrakar from the UAE are ongoing, as the ED alleges international operations from Dubai facilitated illegal online betting. The agency has previously arrested 13 individuals and identified 74 entities in connection to the case, with legal proceedings underway in a special PMLA court in Raipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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