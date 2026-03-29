Jeffrey Sachs Criticizes Alleged Governance Breakdown Over Elon Musk's Speculated Influence
Economist Jeffrey Sachs condemns a potential governance crisis in the U.S. following reports of Elon Musk's participation in a call between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump, suggesting a systemic collapse influenced by tech elites and outside money. The Ministry of External Affairs denies Musk's involvement.
- Country:
- India
In a recent interview, renowned economist Jeffrey Sachs expressed severe criticism regarding the alleged presence of Elon Musk on a high-profile call between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump. Sachs highlighted this as indicative of a larger institutional crisis within U.S. governance.
Sachs, while acknowledging he hadn't personally verified these reports, described Musk's supposed influence as "completely bizarre." He went further to argue that the growing power of Silicon Valley elites suggests a corruption of U.S. politics, heavily influenced by massive campaign donations and lobbying efforts, especially emphasizing the roles of tech moguls and the Israel lobby.
Sachs pointed to the unprecedented concentration of financial and technological power as troubling, noting how private tech firms are pivotal to U.S. military operations. Despite government denials concerning Musk's involvement in the call, Sachs's comments underscore concerns about the erosion of traditional governance frameworks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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