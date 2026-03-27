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First Currency with President Trump's Signature to Commemorate U.S. Independence

President Donald Trump's signature will appear on U.S. paper currency for the first time to commemorate the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence. This marks the removal of the Treasurer's signature for the first time in 165 years. New $100 bills will be printed in June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 02:50 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 02:50 IST
First Currency with President Trump's Signature to Commemorate U.S. Independence

In a historic move, U.S. paper currency will soon feature the signature of sitting President Donald Trump, as announced by the Treasury Department today. This initiative is set to commemorate the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence, marking the first time a sitting president's signature appears on the currency.

The Treasury revealed that new $100 bills showcasing Trump's signature, alongside that of U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, are slated for a June release. This will be followed by the introduction of other denominations in the months thereafter. Currently, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing is still issuing notes bearing signatures from former Secretary Janet Yellen and Treasurer Lynn Malerba.

This decision signifies the end of a long-standing tradition as Malerba becomes the last in an unbroken lineage of Treasurers whose signatures have appeared on U.S. currency since 1861. It's the first instance in 165 years that the Treasurer's signature will be absent from federal notes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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