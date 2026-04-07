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Tottori Prefecture Strengthens Ties with India Under Governor Hirai

Governor Shinji Hirai of Tottori Prefecture is leveraging his international experience to build a strong relationship with India. The region, known for its clean environment and rich agriculture, is focusing on human resource exchange and municipal diplomacy as part of its global engagement strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 16:00 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 16:00 IST
Tottori Prefecture Strengthens Ties with India Under Governor Hirai
Tottori Prefecture Governor Shinji Hirai poses beside display boards showcasing local seafood and scenic landscapes (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Tottori Prefecture, situated by the Sea of Japan, is intensifying its focus on building robust relationships with foreign nations, particularly India, under the guidance of Governor Shinji Hirai. Known for its clean environment and fresh agricultural products, Tottori aims to strengthen global ties built on Hirai's extensive international experience and personal history as a former Japanese government bureaucrat.

Governor Shinji Hirai stands out as the only Japanese official to have declared his candidacy for governorship from abroad, an endeavor that began at a sister city alliance meeting in the USA in 2007. Hirai's commitment to fostering people-to-people connections was inspired by powerful speeches from representatives on opposing sides of the Middle East conflict, underscoring the importance of municipal diplomacy over violence.

Among various international partnerships, Tottori Prefecture places significant emphasis on its relationship with Odisha State in India. This partnership includes initiatives such as hosting trainees from the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology and extending business missions through the Sanin-India Association. The prefecture's efforts also involve export ventures, like the Tottori Brewery Association's tackle on vegan sake, and environmental technology exchanges led by local companies like Taisei Kougyou Co. and R-ZERO Inc. in India. Governor Hirai's dedication is mirrored in multiple aspects of this international relationship.

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