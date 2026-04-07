Left Menu

BJP files complaint with police, EC against Mallikarjun Kharge for 'hate' speech at poll rally in Assam: Party spokesperson.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 07-04-2026 17:45 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 17:45 IST
BJP files complaint with police, EC against Mallikarjun Kharge for 'hate' speech at poll rally in Assam: Party spokesperson.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP files complaint with police, EC against Mallikarjun Kharge for 'hate' speech at poll rally in Assam: Party spokesperson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cong manifesto for Bengal polls pledges Rs 15,000 per year for marginal, landless farmers; up to 200 units of free electricity for tillers.

Cong manifesto for Bengal polls pledges Rs 15,000 per year for marginal, lan...

 India
2
Tamim Iqbal: Youngest Leader of Bangladesh Cricket

Tamim Iqbal: Youngest Leader of Bangladesh Cricket

 Global
3
Global Impact: How Countries Navigate the Energy Crisis Amid U.S.-Israeli War on Iran

Global Impact: How Countries Navigate the Energy Crisis Amid U.S.-Israeli Wa...

 Global
4
Congress poll manifesto promises Rs 10 lakh health insurance for every family in West Bengal.

Congress poll manifesto promises Rs 10 lakh health insurance for every famil...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026