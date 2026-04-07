BJP files complaint with police, EC against Mallikarjun Kharge for 'hate' speech at poll rally in Assam: Party spokesperson.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 07-04-2026 17:45 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 17:45 IST
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BJP files complaint with police, EC against Mallikarjun Kharge for 'hate' speech at poll rally in Assam: Party spokesperson.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Mallikarjun Kharge
- hate speech
- election rally
- Assam
- party spokesperson
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