Iran Signals Tentative Peace Path Amid Escalation

In a significant turn of events, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister, Saeed Khatibzadeh, has signaled a cautious readiness to engage in peace negotiations, even as military tensions escalate. During an interview with ITV News, Khatibzadeh underscored that Iran's recent military actions were a response to ongoing provocations, describing the situation as volatile.

Despite a fragile ceasefire, the Deputy Foreign Minister affirmed that high-level talks are still on track, with plans to meet in Pakistan. Khatibzadeh indicated that diplomacy mediated by Islamabad has helped stabilize the situation temporarily, calling upon Washington to restrain Israel and honor the ceasefire terms.

Looking forward to the summit, Khatibzadeh expressed a desire for a comprehensive resolution in the Middle East, stressing the importance of including Lebanon. He warned that selective peace would be unsustainable and reiterated Tehran's commitment to diplomatic agreements, warning against continued violations by the US and Israel. Direct talks are expected to continue in Islamabad this weekend.