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Iran Calls for Global Cooperation Amid Tensions with U.S. and Israel

Iran's representative in India, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, criticized the U.S. and Israel for lacking sincerity in peace negotiations, emphasizing Iran’s commitment to peace and stability. Iran also plans to charge transit fees in its currency through the Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions over strategic waterways.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 06:30 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 06:30 IST
Iran Calls for Global Cooperation Amid Tensions with U.S. and Israel
Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a pointed critique, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, Iran's representative in India, accused the United States and Israel of not genuinely engaging in peace negotiations. Speaking candidly, he assured the public that Iran was not the instigator of regional conflict and reiterated the country's desire for peace and stability.

Ilahi highlighted Iran's commitment to justice and humanity, urging world leaders to unite against further escalations. He expressed skepticism towards Israel's trustworthiness in fulfilling commitments, hinting that if the U.S. showed genuine interest, talks could potentially resume.

Simultaneously, U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Iran's control of the Strait of Hormuz, dismissing Tehran's leverage as ineffective. Further discussions arose over Iran's proposal to charge transit fees in its currency via this crucial shipping route, further complicating diplomatic efforts.

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