Iran Calls for Global Cooperation Amid Tensions with U.S. and Israel

In a pointed critique, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, Iran's representative in India, accused the United States and Israel of not genuinely engaging in peace negotiations. Speaking candidly, he assured the public that Iran was not the instigator of regional conflict and reiterated the country's desire for peace and stability.

Ilahi highlighted Iran's commitment to justice and humanity, urging world leaders to unite against further escalations. He expressed skepticism towards Israel's trustworthiness in fulfilling commitments, hinting that if the U.S. showed genuine interest, talks could potentially resume.

Simultaneously, U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Iran's control of the Strait of Hormuz, dismissing Tehran's leverage as ineffective. Further discussions arose over Iran's proposal to charge transit fees in its currency via this crucial shipping route, further complicating diplomatic efforts.