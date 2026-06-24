Iran Invites Modi to Khamenei's Historic Funeral Amidst New Peace Talks

In a significant diplomatic move, President Pezeshkian invites PM Modi to attend Ali Khamenei's funeral. The multi-day event in Iran marks a new chapter in geopolitical relations as peace talks commence between Iran and the US following recent tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 16:08 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 16:08 IST
Iran Invites Modi to Khamenei's Historic Funeral Amidst New Peace Talks
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (Photo/Reuters) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

In a noteworthy diplomatic engagement, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has extended an invitation to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the state funeral of the former Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei. The invite comes after Khamenei's demise at 86 in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on February 28, which marked the onset of military strikes against Tehran.

The state media confirmed that the series of funeral ceremonies will start on July 4, spanning multiple locations including symbolic events in Qom and concluding with a final burial in Mashhad on July 9. Although Islamic norms typically require prompt burials, wartime exceptions apply. The anticipated ceremonies are expected to attract up to 20 million mourners, including noted international figures like Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

This significant gathering is projected to surpass the 10 million participants seen at the 1989 funeral of Iran's founding leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. Meanwhile, Ali Khamenei's son, Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, assumed leadership on March 8 amid ongoing speculation about his health and location. The invite to Modi comes as Iran and the US engage in peace talks, led by recent agreements signed by Presidents Pezeshkian and Trump in Switzerland.

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