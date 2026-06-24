India's comprehensive strategy to tackle domestic violence has gained international attention following its spotlight at the 62nd Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva. Highlighted by Sambhali Trust volunteer Lara Mailen Delutis, the nation's approach includes robust legal frameworks, efficient helplines, and dynamic public institutions dedicated to victim support.

Delutis emphasized the pivotal role of civil society organizations in filling systemic gaps through services like counseling, legal guidance, and awareness programs. She spotlighted initiatives like the Nirbhaya Project and Empowerment Centres, which offer marginalized women crucial support and economic opportunities, showcasing India's commitment to creating a protective and inclusive environment.

Furthermore, Delutis underscored the importance of preventive education addressing personal safety and respect among adolescents. Her remarks affirm India's dedication to empowering vulnerable populations through both government mechanisms and community-led interventions, fostering a society rooted in dignity and security.

Addressing the UNHRC, Delutis also highlighted India's enduring tradition of community support and its critical role in aiding vulnerable and displaced communities. Through examples from western Rajasthan, she illustrated how education, healthcare, and skills training are transforming lives, reinforcing the importance of grassroots initiatives in global solidarity efforts.

Delutis articulated that beyond government cooperation, true international solidarity is grounded in human compassion and dignity that transcends boundaries. This strong community network, alongside public welfare systems, ensures marginalized populations can rebuild their lives with dignity. India's blend of community involvement and official programs sets an exemplary model of inclusivity and support.

In her address, Delutis stressed that civil society organizations are indispensable in complementing government efforts, building within communities a foundation of trust and facilitating access to essential services without discrimination or prejudice, ultimately contributing to a cohesive social fabric.