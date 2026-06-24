India and Tajikistan Unite Against Terrorism, Strongly Condemn Attacks
India and Tajikistan have jointly condemned terrorism in all its forms, emphasizing concerted action against terrorist groups. They discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation in counter-terrorism efforts, reaffirming their commitment to tackle emerging threats and radicalization. The meeting concluded with plans for a future collaboration to strengthen their anti-terror strategies.
In a strong stance against terrorism, India and Tajikistan have unequivocally condemned terror attacks, including the grievous assaults on civilians in Pahalgam and near Red Fort in New Delhi. The nations have called for united efforts against terrorist entities, particularly those identified by the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee.
The recent India-Tajikistan Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism convened in Dushanbe, overseeing discussions co-chaired by India's Joint Secretary for Counter Terrorism, Vinod Bahade, and Tajikistan's Head of Department for Asia-Pacific Countries, Sherali Jonon. Delegates from both countries outlined the pervasive threats posed by global terrorism.
The dialogue involved strategizing on tackling evolving counter-terrorism challenges such as radicalization, violence-driven extremism, and the misuse of technology for terrorism. The allies pledged to bolster information sharing, capacity expansion, and cooperation in multilateral settings, laying the groundwork for a subsequent meeting to be hosted in India.
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