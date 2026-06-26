German Envoy's Hope and Scepticism: Iran Talks and Russia-Ukraine Stalemate

German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann expressed both optimism and skepticism regarding two major international conflicts on Thursday. While hopeful about the ongoing negotiations surrounding Iran's nuclear program, following a pause in conflict, he remains doubtful about a swift resolution to the Russia-Ukraine war due to Russia's unwillingness to negotiate.

In an interview with ANI, Ackermann highlighted the global relief the pause in the Iran conflict has spurred, stabilizing the flow and prices of oil. He noted a collective sigh of relief as oil prices have declined worldwide, even impacting regions less dependent on Persian Gulf oil imports.

Discussing the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Ackermann pointed to Ukraine's innovative technological tactics that have struck deep into Russian infrastructure. However, he noted that neither side has made significant territorial gains recently, with Russia showing little readiness to partake in peace discussions. Despite challenges, Europe maintains unwavering support for Ukraine, reaffirmed at a recent conference in Gdansk.