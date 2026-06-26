India-EU Free Trade Agreement Poised for Swift Approval

Germany’s Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, voiced confidence in the smooth ratification of the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), anticipated to revolutionize economic ties. With negotiations finalized, the pact could be signed by December, with full implementation expected by the current Indian fiscal year's end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2026 11:22 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 11:22 IST
India-EU Free Trade Agreement Poised for Swift Approval
German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Germany's Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, has expressed optimism regarding the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), foreshadowing fewer political hurdles in the European Parliament. Ambassador Ackermann projected a departure from the contentious nature of past FTAs, expecting an expedited passage through EU legislative bodies.

The FTA, labeled as a monumental 'game changer' by Ackermann, signifies a burgeoning relationship poised to redefine economic alliances between India and Europe. Having culminated negotiations earlier this year, both regions are now engaged in the final legal polishing stages. The agreement is slated for signing during an EU Council meeting in December, with a targeted full enactment by the close of India's fiscal year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reinforced the trajectory of this landmark pact during high-level dialogues at the G7 Summit, alongside EU leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa. As global attendees exchanged diplomatic affirmations on social media, the historic deal, eliminating tariffs on over 90% of goods, aspires to forge a massive free market engagement impacting two billion people worldwide.

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