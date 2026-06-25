Forging Financial Paths: U.S.-Ukraine Agreement for Reconstruction Investment

The Us International Development Finance Corporation Has Agreed With The World Banks Guarantee Arm Miga To Create A Political Risk Insurance Framework For A Usukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund The Agreement

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation and the World Bank's MIGA have jointly developed a new political risk insurance framework. This initiative is designed to support a U.S.-Ukrainian reconstruction fund, aiming to catalyze private sector investment opportunities amidst the ongoing conflict with Moscow.

The agreement, formalized during a Ukraine recovery conference in Gdansk, Poland, marks a significant step in encouraging investments in five strategic sectors, including critical minerals. The fund, set in motion by a mineral agreement between the U.S. and Ukraine, focuses on attracting private capital to rebuild Ukraine's infrastructure.

Key figures, including DFC Chief of Staff Conor Coleman and MIGA's Vice President Ed Mountfield, emphasized the importance of creating confidence among investors. The deal promises to protect against potential financial losses due to political unrest, thereby fortifying Ukraine’s economic environment and aiding its recovery efforts.