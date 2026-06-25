The Library of Controversy: Russophobic Books in Moscow Archive

The Russian State Library in Moscow has taken 18,000 'Russophobic' books from Ukrainian territories controlled by Russia. Director Vadim Duda claims these are preserved for research, accused by Ukraine of eradicating its culture. The controversy centers on differing historical narratives between Russia and Ukraine since their early shared history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Vast State Library In Moscow Has So Far Taken | Updated: 25-06-2026 22:13 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 22:13 IST
The Library of Controversy: Russophobic Books in Moscow Archive
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In a move stirring controversy, Moscow's Russian State Library has relocated 18,000 books described as 'Russophobic' from Ukrainian territories under Russian control. Director Vadim Duda announced the initiative, designed to preserve these works for 'scholarly and research purposes.'

The transfer, involving books from the Donbas region and other areas, comes amidst accusations from Ukraine that Russia aims to wipe out Ukrainian culture. This cultural clash is rooted in profound disagreements over historical narratives, intensified since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Duda insists the preservation acts against 'destruction,' safeguarding future study. Yet, Ukraine condemns the act as part of Russia's broader strategy of cultural indoctrination in occupied territories. The library, previously the Lenin Library, remains pivotal in Russia's cultural politics.

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