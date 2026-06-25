A Vast State Library In Moscow Has So Far Taken

In a move stirring controversy, Moscow's Russian State Library has relocated 18,000 books described as 'Russophobic' from Ukrainian territories under Russian control. Director Vadim Duda announced the initiative, designed to preserve these works for 'scholarly and research purposes.'

The transfer, involving books from the Donbas region and other areas, comes amidst accusations from Ukraine that Russia aims to wipe out Ukrainian culture. This cultural clash is rooted in profound disagreements over historical narratives, intensified since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Duda insists the preservation acts against 'destruction,' safeguarding future study. Yet, Ukraine condemns the act as part of Russia's broader strategy of cultural indoctrination in occupied territories. The library, previously the Lenin Library, remains pivotal in Russia's cultural politics.