The Kremlin Said On Thursday It Valued Us President Donald Trumps Efforts To Mediate In The War In Ukraine And Believed The Us Understood That It Could Not Play That Role While Supporting One Of The Opposing Sides

The Kremlin has expressed appreciation for U.S. President Donald Trump's endeavors to mediate the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Russian officials emphasized on Thursday that they value Washington’s diplomatic efforts.

However, they noted that genuine mediation is challenging as the United States is perceived to be supporting one of the battling factions.

The statement implies an understanding from the Kremlin of the complexities involved in the U.S. playing a neutral role in this international dispute.