Cape Verde's Fairytale Debut: Shocking the 2026 World Cup
Cape Verde's unexpected success at the 2026 World Cup has surprised many, including Italy's 2006 hero Marco Materazzi. As one of the smallest nations to qualify, Cape Verde advanced with an unbeaten run in the group stage. Their achievements remind Italy, missing from recent tournaments, of the need for football infrastructure reform.
Marco Materazzi, Italy's famed 2006 World Cup champion, has expressed astonishment at Cape Verde's phenomenal debut at the 2026 tournament, branding it the biggest shock of the event. The African islanders advanced past former champions Spain and Uruguay, securing a match against reigning champions Argentina in Miami.
Cape Verde's unbeaten group stage run, led by stellar goalkeeper Vozinha, awakened admiration across global football. Materazzi acknowledged the daunting challenge they face against Lionel Messi's formidable squad, while emphasizing the unpredictable nature of the sport.
This underdog triumph serves as a poignant reflection for Italy, which has been absent from the last three World Cup editions. Materazzi believes new leadership within the Italian Football Federation could spur much-needed reform, inspired by advanced football nations like Uzbekistan.