Italys World Cup Hero Marco Materazzi Has Been Stunned By Cape Verdes Fairytale Debut At The Edition

Marco Materazzi, Italy's famed 2006 World Cup champion, has expressed astonishment at Cape Verde's phenomenal debut at the 2026 tournament, branding it the biggest shock of the event. The African islanders advanced past former champions Spain and Uruguay, securing a match against reigning champions Argentina in Miami.

Cape Verde's unbeaten group stage run, led by stellar goalkeeper Vozinha, awakened admiration across global football. Materazzi acknowledged the daunting challenge they face against Lionel Messi's formidable squad, while emphasizing the unpredictable nature of the sport.

This underdog triumph serves as a poignant reflection for Italy, which has been absent from the last three World Cup editions. Materazzi believes new leadership within the Italian Football Federation could spur much-needed reform, inspired by advanced football nations like Uzbekistan.