Race Against Time: Rescuers Battle to Save Lives in Venezuela's Earthquake Aftermath

Rescue teams in Venezuela are in a race against time to find survivors after twin earthquakes devastated the region, leaving at least 1,450 people dead. The disaster has added pressure on interim President Delcy Rodriguez, with thousands still missing and political tensions running high amid ongoing relief efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rescue Teams Raced On Sunday To Find More Survivors Of The Two Powerful Earthquakes That Struck Venezuela This Week | Updated: 29-06-2026 03:28 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 03:28 IST
Race Against Time: Rescuers Battle to Save Lives in Venezuela's Earthquake Aftermath
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In the aftermath of two devastating earthquakes that hit Venezuela, rescue teams are working tirelessly to find more survivors. At least 1,450 people have perished, and thousands are still unaccounted for, escalating the pressure on the interim government.

The quakes have left La Guaira, a state already burdened with political and economic challenges, in ruins. Emergency teams from various countries have rushed to assist, yet the enormity of the catastrophe looms large.

With time running short, rescue efforts continue to save lives as political tensions simmer. The world watches closely as Venezuela grapples with one of the worst natural disasters in its history.

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