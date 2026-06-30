General Dhiraj Seth Takes Charge as India's New Army Chief

General Dhiraj Seth officially assumed charge as the 31st Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) on Monday, succeeding General Upendra Dwivedi, who retired after serving the nation for more than four decades. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, General Seth was commissioned into the Armoured Corps in December 1986. Over nearly 40 years of military service, he has built extensive operational, strategic, and leadership experience while contributing to the Indian Army's modernisation and future force development.

Commanded key formations across India's operational theatres

Throughout his career, General Seth has led military formations at every level in a variety of operational environments. His command assignments include an Armoured Regiment in the Desert Sector, an Armoured Brigade in the Western Theatre, and a Counter-Insurgency Force in Jammu and Kashmir. As a Lieutenant General, he commanded the Sudarshan Chakra Corps, one of the Indian Army's premier strike formations. He later served as the General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, where he oversaw important national and international military engagements as well as ceremonial responsibilities.

After being promoted to the rank of Army Commander, he headed both the South Western Command and the Southern Command, becoming one of the few officers to command two operational Army Commands. During this period, he provided strategic leadership across critical military theatres for more than two and a half years.

Played a key role in Army modernisation and future planning

General Seth has also held several important appointments at Army Headquarters, particularly in strategic planning and capability development. He has been closely involved in shaping the Army's long-term modernisation plans, force restructuring, and capability roadmap while helping integrate emerging technologies into future battlefield planning.

Known for his strong academic record, General Seth has consistently excelled in professional military education. He is a graduate of the Higher Command Course and the National Defence College and has also completed the prestigious Command and Staff Course in Paris, strengthening his expertise in contemporary military strategy and international defence affairs. With extensive operational experience and a strong background in force modernisation, General Dhiraj Seth now takes charge of the Indian Army at a time when technological advancement, strategic preparedness, and capability development remain central to the country's defence priorities.