Rescue Operation Underway After Athens Apartment Collapse

Greek Rescuers Were Searching For People Trapped After A Fourstorey Apartment Block Collapsed On Tuesday In The Petralona Area Of Athens

A dramatic scene unfolded in Athens as Greek rescuers launched a search operation after a four-storey apartment block collapsed in the Petralona area on Tuesday.

Initially, four people were reported trapped, but they have been safely located, though the search operation continues in earnest, according to the fire brigade.

The cause of the collapse remains unclear, though construction in an adjacent building may have contributed. Rescue dogs and crews are combing the debris for any signs of life.