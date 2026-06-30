Rescue Operation Underway After Athens Apartment Collapse

In Athens, a four-storey apartment block collapsed in Petralona. While initially four individuals were reported trapped, they have now been located and are safe. Rescue operations continue as the cause of the collapse remains uncertain, with nearby construction potentially playing a role. Rescuers and specially-trained dogs are actively searching the rubble.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greek Rescuers Were Searching For People Trapped After A Fourstorey Apartment Block Collapsed On Tuesday In The Petralona Area Of Athens | Updated: 30-06-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 17:26 IST
Rescue Operation Underway After Athens Apartment Collapse
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A dramatic scene unfolded in Athens as Greek rescuers launched a search operation after a four-storey apartment block collapsed in the Petralona area on Tuesday.

Initially, four people were reported trapped, but they have been safely located, though the search operation continues in earnest, according to the fire brigade.

The cause of the collapse remains unclear, though construction in an adjacent building may have contributed. Rescue dogs and crews are combing the debris for any signs of life.

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