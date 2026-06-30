Upsets and Triumphs on Wimbledon Day Two

Highlights Of The Second Day At Wimbledon On Tuesday Times Gmt Comeback Win For Paolini Wimbledon Finalist Jasmine Paolini Recovered From A Nightmare Start To Reach The Second Round

Wimbledon Day Two delivered both excitement and disappointments, with notable performances shaping the tournament's early narratives. Tennis fans witnessed Jasmine Paolini's impressive comeback against Robin Montgomery, despite a shaky start. The Italian, seeded 13th, rallied after conceding the first set 0-6, ultimately sealing a 0-6 6-4 7-5 victory.

Amanda Anisimova's smooth progression to the second round was a highlight for the American contenders. She delivered a confident 6-3 6-2 win over Lina Gjorcheska. Meanwhile, the hopes of local fans dwindled as British player Katie Boulter exited the tournament after a 6-4 6-2 defeat to 18-year-old Tyra Grant, compounding a challenging day following earlier exits by other Britons.

The day began under cloudy skies at the famed All England Club, yet the on-court action heated up the scene. Spectators looked forward to upcoming matches and star appearances, setting the stage for intense matchups as the tournament progressed.