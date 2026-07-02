India-Japan Technology Alliance: A New Era of Innovation and Defense Cooperation

In a pivotal move towards strengthening bilateral relations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday underscored the pivotal role of technology in the alliance between India and Japan. Acclaiming it as the 'strongest pillar,' PM Modi emphasized the merging of Japan's precision technology with India's software capabilities.

Following a series of Memoranda of Understanding between the two nations, Modi revealed groundbreaking agreements in Artificial Intelligence. The shared commitment aims to propel global AI advancements through their combined efforts, he declared, reflecting optimism in their collective potential.

Further solidifying their collaboration, Modi highlighted a significant defence sector agreement. The first co-development project involves the Naval Radio Antenna 'Unicorn,' marking a new phase in their defense technology partnership, set to bolster maritime security and uphold regional peace goals.