AI Transformation: India's IT Industry Repositions for the Future

AI is reshaping India's IT sector, requiring companies to adopt new strategies and reskill workers, says Neelkanth Mishra. Despite concerns, job losses are not imminent. Instead, areas like design and UX are gaining focus, driven by AI complexities and evolving business models.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 15:36 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 15:36 IST
AI Transformation: India's IT Industry Repositions for the Future
Neelkanth Mishra, Executive Director-Designate at the World Bank and Chief Economist at Axis Bank (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is poised to revolutionize the Indian IT sector, compelling companies to revamp business strategies and extensively reskill their workforce. Neelkanth Mishra, Executive Director-Designate at the World Bank and Chief Economist at Axis Bank, conveyed this sentiment, reassuring that fears of massive job losses are overstated.

Mishra highlighted that India's service exports remain robust despite AI's advancements, citing a 15% growth in services export during April, outperforming GDP growth. He noted that AI is reshaping IT industry structures, shifting some tasks from outsourced to in-house teams, altering organizational boundaries.

The primary challenge for IT firms, according to Mishra, is managing workforce transitions through reskilling. He anticipates increased demand for expertise in design, UI, and UX as traditional coding demand shifts. Mishra also noted that decreasing software development costs could boost demand, aligning with the Jevons paradox, while optimistic about India’s growth rebound amid falling energy prices.

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